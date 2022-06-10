Assam: Over 100 govt schools get show-cause notice for poor Class 10 results

Assam: More than 100 state-run schools have been served with a show cause notice by the Assam Secondary Education Department over the poor performance of students in class 10 board examinations, ANI reported. The move comes days after the education department declared High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 examination. The overall pass percentage of this year`s HSLC examination was 56.49 per cent, which is much lower than the 2021 pass percentage of 93.10 per cent when the HSLC examination was not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Notably, at least 25 government schools in the state have given 0 per cent results in this year’s board examination, which is a cause of great concern.

Mamata Hojai, Director of Secondary Education said that a total of 102 state-run schools` pass percentage results were 10 per cent and below 10 per cent.

"Out of 102 schools, 25 schools have shown 0 per cent results. We have served show-cause notices to the principal/headmaster of 102 schools. We have asked them to send a written reply within seven days from the date of receipt of the letter," Mamata Hojai said.

This apart, the passing percentage of at least 70 per cent of state-run schools was below 10 %.

According to the Secondary Education Department, Cachar district led the table with 14 poor-performing schools followed by Karbi Anglong district with 13, Goalpara district with 9, Jorhat with eight, Kamrup (Metro) and Dhubri with six each, West Karbi Anglong with five, Karimganj with four. Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Golaghat, and Nagaon have three each, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, South Salmara, Tinsukia and Udalguri with two each.

(With ANI inputs)