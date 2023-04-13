Assam: PM Modi To Distribute 71,000 Appointment Letters During Rozgar Mela Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits today at 10:30 am via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also address the appointees on the occasion. The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfillment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation.

The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development. Under the jurisdiction of N. F. Railway the `Rozgar Mela` will be held in three different locations- Guwahati in Assam, Siliguri in North Bengal, and Dimapur in Nagaland. As a part of this program, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal will hand over the appointment letters to the newly selected youths at Railway Rang Bhavan Cultural Hall, Guwahati.

Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Ministry of Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli will hand over the appointment letters at Imliyanger Memorial Centre, Dimapur. Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of India Nisith Pramanik will be the Chief Guest of the Siliguri program and will distribute the appointment letters at Railway Officers Club, New Jalpaiguri, 207 candidates in Guwahati, 217 candidates in Dimapur and 225 candidates in Siliguri from various government departments will be handed over the appointment letters in this program.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions/posts under the Government of India - Train Manager, Station Master, Sr commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Inspector, Sub Inspectors, Constable, Stenographer, Junior Accountant, Postal Assistant, Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, Sr Draughtsman, JE/Supervisor, Assistant Professor, Teacher, Librarian, Nurse, Probationary Officers, PA, MTS, among others. The newly inducted appointees will also get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, which is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments.