Assam releases new COVID-19 guidelines, revises curfew timings, check details

New Delhi: In order to stem the spread of COVID-19 cases, the Assam government on Saturday (June 26) issued new guidelines that will come into effect from Monday (June 28). "The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued a revised and consolidated directive today containing directives to further contain the spread of COVID-19 in the districts. Today`s order will be applicable across the State w.e.f. 5 AM of June 28, 2021, and will remain in force until further order," ANI quoted the order as saying.

The government has decided to divide the state on the basis of caseload and positivity rate according to which the restrictions and relaxations will be applicable. High positivity districts include Morigaon, Biswanath, Goalpara and Bokakhat (Civil) Sub Division under Golaghat District. Moderate positivity districts comprise Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Bajali, Kamrup, Darang, Sonitpur, Nagaon, Hojai, Golaghat and Sarupathar Sub Division, Jorhat, Sibasagar, Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Cachar, Karimganj, Karbi Anglong and Dibrugarh. While districts showing improvement include Kamrup(M), South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Charaideo and Hailakandi.

Here are the new guidelines issued by the state:

The curfew time for high positivity districts will be round the clock, for the moderate positivity districts it will be 2 PM to 5 PM and 5 PM to 5 AM for districts showing improvement.

Workplace, business/commercial establishments, shops will be shut in high positivity districts, will open up to 1 PM for moderate positivity districts and up to 4 PM for districts showing improvement.

Shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder will be open up to 5 PM in high positivity districts, up to 1 PM for moderate positivity districts and up to 4 PM for districts showing improvement.

All Government servants (including contractual and fixed pay) who have been administered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine shall attend office except in total containment areas. Private sector entities may take their own decision about the attendance of their employees on this account.

Employees who have not taken the vaccine will have to attend office as and when their services are required by respective authorities.

Employees engaged in emergency / essential services shall attend their duty without any restrictions at any place.

A complete ban has been imposed on the movement of all public and private transport in the total containment districts. However, the movement of goods shall continue. While Inter-district passenger transport shall remain suspended across the State, Intra-district transport with 50 percent seating capacity and observance of COVID appropriate behaviour may be allowed.

Teachers and Faculty members need not attend their respective institutions but if District Administration engages them in COVID-19 or flood relief-related emergency duties, they will have to attend their assigned duties.

Other restrictions including odd- even formula for plying of vehicles etc. and exemptions as notified in the Order of June 4, 2021 and June 21, 2021 shall continue to remain in force except those specifically modified by this order.

On Saturday, 2,640 people tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the caseload to 4,99,121 in the state. With 33 new fatalities, the death toll reached 4,403, as per the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin. The state currently has 27,565 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,65,806 people have recovered from the disease, it added.

(With agency inputs)

