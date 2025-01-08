Assam: Rescuers Recover Body From Flooded Illegal Coal Mine After 48 Hours, Several Still Missing

Dima Hasao, Assam – Nearly 48 hours after nine workers were reported trapped in a flooded coal mine in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, rescue teams recovered a lifeless body early Wednesday morning. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the development on X, stating, “21 Para divers have just recovered a lifeless body from the bottom of the well. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family.”

The rescue operation, which began on Tuesday, involves personnel and experts from the Indian Army, Navy, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Divers from the Navy joined the efforts after initial searches by the Army and NDRF divers. The operation is ongoing as officials continue to search for more workers believed to be trapped approximately 300 feet below the ground in the flooded mine.

Initial reports suggested that nine workers were trapped, but conflicting statements from local officials have created uncertainty, with some sources indicating the number could be as high as 15. Search teams discovered helmets and slippers floating in the water, sparking fears that more casualties may be found. However, a report from the state information department claiming three bodies were spotted was denied by officials late Tuesday.

Rescue operations have been further complicated by persistent rainfall in the region. Chief Minister Sarma noted that SDRF de-watering pumps and a pump from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) were dispatched to the site. He expressed concern about the challenging weather conditions but assured the public that every possible measure was being taken. “Navy personnel are on-site, making final preparations to dive in after them,” he said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sarma indicated that the coal mine appeared to be operating illegally. "Prima facie, the mine is illegal," he said. A person has been arrested in connection with the incident, and a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been filed against them for operating the mine and employing the workers.