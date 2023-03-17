topStoriesenglish2584762
NewsIndia
ASSAM HSLC CLASS 10 PAPER LEAK

Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10 Paper Leak: Two Teachers Identified As Masterminds, Says DGP

Assam Police have identified the alleged masterminds of the HSLC Class 10 question paper leak.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 06:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10 Paper Leak: Two Teachers Identified As Masterminds, Says DGP

Guwahati: Assam Director General of Police G P Singh on Friday said that two teachers have been identified as the masterminds of the  SEBA HSLC Class 10 question paper leak. One of them has been detained, while the other, who was absconding, surrendered before police during the day, the DGP said. “We have been able to establish the chain of events leading to the leak of the question papers and circulation. We have enough physical evidence with us in the case,” Singh told a press conference.

Singh said the headteacher and centre in-charge of Luhit Khabalu High School of Majuli, Pranab Dutta, is one of the main accused and was detained from the island district on Thursday. “He will be arrested today and produced before a local court, and brought to the CID headquarters here for further questioning,” the DGP said. The other mastermind, Kumud Rajkhowa, a teacher of Daflakata High School in Lakhimpur, surrendered in the afternoon, police spokesperson Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan said.

Singh also said remnants of burnt question papers have been recovered from the house of Dutta, and those are being sent for forensic examination.

Altogether, 27 arrests have been made so far and another four detained, including Dutta, he said. He added that the CID is gathering more technical evidence, like details of social media interactions and monetary transactions through e-wallets.

Days after the general science question paper leak of the Class 10 state board exam, the Assamese paper also got leaked, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said on Thursday evening. The general science question paper was leaked on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu today announced that the board exam for Class 10 Modern Indian Language subjects will now be conducted on April 1. Pegu made the announcement on his official Twitter handle.

 

 

An official notification issued by the Assam government said, “This is to notify all to all concerned that in view of the ongoing Police investigation regarding the leakage of the Question paper of the HSLC Examination 2023, and in order to avoid holding of examination of MIL subjects in a comprised situation, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam has decided to reschedule the Examination of MIL / English (IL) subjects earlier scheduled to be held on 18th March 2023.”

Live Tv

Assam HSLC Class 10 Paper LeakHSLC paper LeakSEBAassam class 10 paper leakAssam PoliceHimanta Biswa SarmaClass 10 Modern Indian Language

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey helpless in front of earthquake and flood
DNA Video
DNA: When Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in 1977
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government has given a new 'right' to consumers
DNA Video
DNA: Big disclosure on illegal mining of 'Black Diamond' in Jharkhand
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle
DNA Video
DNA: When Udham Singh killed Michael O'Dwyer in London in 1940
DNA Video
DNA: Demonstration in France against the Macron government