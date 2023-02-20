topStoriesenglish2575457
NewsIndia
ASSAM SHOCKER

Assam Shocker: Guwahati Woman Kills Husband, Mother-in-Law, Hides Body Parts in Freezer

Assam Shocker: According to the police, the woman, with the help of her lover and his friend, killed her husband and his mother and later dumped the body parts in gorges in Meghalaya. The deceased were identified as Amarendra De and Shankari De

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 08:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Assam Shocker: Guwahati Woman Kills Husband, Mother-in-Law, Hides Body Parts in Freezer

Guwahati: In yet another shocking incident, a woman in Assam’s Guwahati allegedly killed her husband and mother-in-law, stored their body parts in a freezer for a few days and later disposed of it in a river. According to Assam police, the woman in question killed her husband and his mother, cut them into pieces and packed them in polythene bags before transporting them to Meghalaya. 

She, with the help of her lover and his friend, then dumped the body parts in gorges, police said on Monday. The deceased were identified as Amarendra De and Shankari De, the police said. The murders, according to the police, took place in August-September last year, and few parts of the mother's body could be recovered on Sunday from Meghalaya. All the accused have been arrested, the police said. 

"The murder took place around seven months back. We have arrested all the three accused and they are being interrogated now," Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah told news agency PTI, declining to share further details.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Diganta Kumar Choudhury said the wife had lodged a missing complaint about her husband and mother-in-law in September and an investigation was started. 

"After some time, Amarendra's cousin filed another missing complaint, which raised doubts about the wife. Then we re-started our investigation and detected the murders," Choudhury told PTI.

Both the cases were registered at Noonmati police station, and the twin murders took place at two different houses in Chandmari and Narengi areas in Guwahati, he said. Without sharing details, Choudhury claimed that the murders were allegedly carried out by Amarendra's wife, her lover and another person who is suspected to be her childhood friend.

"After the murders, they cut the bodies into small pieces, packed those in polythene bags and took the bags to Meghalaya. There they threw those from the hills. "We traced the bodies and recovered some parts from Meghalaya yesterday. Our operations are on to find the bodies or all body parts of the two deceased," Choudhury said.

Live Tv

Assam ShockerGuwahati WomanAssam Fridge MurderGuwahati MurderfreezerAssam PoliceGuwahati NewsFridge Murdera

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'