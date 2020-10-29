Assam student who topped JEE (Mains) with 99.8% marks arrested for using proxy

Guwahati: The Assam Police on Wednesday arrested the topper of Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Mains exam who had secured 99.8% marks for allegedly using an impersonator to give the exam for him.

The candidate for the JEE (Mains) has secured 99.8 per cent marks, police said. The boy's father who is a doctor and three other accomplices have also been apprehended in this matter.

On October 23, a person identified as Mitradev Sharma lodged the complaint alleging that the candidate did not appear for the test held on September 5.

Sharma claimed that someone else had written the examination at a centre in Guwahati. The police made the arrests after the complaint was lodged.

The police constituted a special team to investigation the claims and subsequently five people were arrested.

The police did not divulge the role of the three persons, who were nabbed besides the candidate and his father, in the incident.

The candidate admitted about the fraud to a friend during a phone call which was recorded, police said.

However, the connection between the friend and the complainant was also not clear.

Sharma alleged that on the day of the exam, the candidate entered the specified centre at Borjhar area, but came out after completing the biometric attendance with the help of an invigilator and another person wrote the exam.

It was also alleged that a private coaching institute in Guwahati was involved in the incident.

The candidate scored 99.8 per cent in the JEE-Mains, an entrance examination for admission to engineering colleges.

The police have approached the National Testing Agency, which conducted the test across the country, and sought information related to the JEE Mains to help them in their investigations.

(With agency inputs)