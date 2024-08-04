Assam To Introduce Life Imprisonment For 'Love Jihad' Cases', Says CM Sarma; Unveils New Domicile Policy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday that his administration is set to introduce a law that will impose life imprisonment for cases of 'love jihad'. He also mentioned that steps are being taken to safeguard the land rights and government jobs for the indigenous population. During the state BJP’s extended executive meeting, Sarma stated, "The issue of 'love jihad' was discussed during the elections. We are now close to enacting a law that will prescribe life imprisonment for such offenses."

The term 'love jihad' is commonly used by right-wing factions to describe an alleged strategy by Muslim men to convert Hindu women to Islam through marriage. Sarma revealed plans for a new domicile policy, which will soon stipulate that only individuals born in Assam are eligible for state government jobs.

The Chief Minister emphasized his government's commitment to protecting the rights of indigenous people, highlighting that they have been given priority in the allocation of "one lakh government jobs," a promise made before the elections. The details will become clear once the full list is released.

Sarma contrasted this with the previous Congress government's tenure, claiming that a "certain community" received up to 30% of constable positions in the state police force, under the leadership of the current Dhubri MP during his time as Home Department head.

He also noted that his government has reclaimed land from illegal settlers, an area equivalent to the size of Chandigarh, yet a much larger area remains occupied by encroachers.

Additionally, Sarma spoke of a resolution to introduce legislation that would prohibit the sale of land to individuals from a "specific community" in the undivided Goalpara district, emphasizing the significance of the region to the Koch-Rajbongshi community and alleging land loss to this "particular community."

The proposed legislation will prohibit the transfer of land owned by tribal communities and individuals from Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes in undivided Goalpara, according to the announcement. In contrast, a new law will be introduced to restrict land transfers in Barpeta, Majuli, and Batadrawa—key areas for Vaishnavism adherents—to only the local residents, as stated by Sarma.

He emphasized that if the public demands additional protections for other areas, such measures will be considered. Acknowledging the impossibility of deporting anyone to Bangladesh, he pledged to use all available power to safeguard Assam's future.

The Chief Minister disclosed that the Assam government has decided to regulate land sales between Hindu and Muslim communities. Although the government cannot outright ban such transactions, it now requires the Chief Minister's approval before they can proceed.

Previously, on March 7, the state government had halted land sales between different communities for three months to prevent potential communal conflicts before the Lok Sabha elections. Sarma also announced plans to establish "micro tribal belts and blocks" to protect tribal villages and small, dispersed settlements outside the existing designated areas.

Addressing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests, the Chief Minister labeled the movement as deceptive, noting that fewer than eight applications have been filed under the act in the state. He also revealed that the government intends to take decisive action to process the biometrics of nine lakh individuals, which were collected and put on hold during the National Register of Citizens (NRC) update.

He claimed that the BJP's consecutive third-term victory at the Centre is a testament to its service to the people, while criticizing the Congress for attempting to minimize the significance of the BJP's continued success. The message was cut off before completion, but it appeared to be leading into a critique of the Congress party's representation.