Assam: Whopping Rs 2.32 Cr Cash Seized From Dubri Zila Parishad CEO's House, CM Himanta Hails Action

New Delhi: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dhubri zila parishad and his assistant district programme manager (ADPM) were nabbed by the agents of Assam’s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) for allegedly taking bribes, the DVAC informed in a Twitter post.

The agents of DVAC of Assam police on Friday set up a trap and arrested Mrinal Kanti Sarkar, ADPM, in the office room of CEO, Zila Parishad, Dhubri while he was taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 on orders of the CEO. “The bribe was for clearing of payments,” officials said.

“Along with him, Biswajit Goswami, CEO Zila Parishad, Dhubri was also held for asking for a bribe and receiving it through Mrinal Kanti Sarkar,” the police added. They also added that an amount of Rs 2,32,85,300 was found during a raid of the house of Biswajit Goswami.



cre Trending Stories

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed DVAC's action against corruption in the state. He said, "Well done! The Directorate of Anti-Corruption and Vigilance has successfully carried out a sustained anti-corruption drive, resulting in the arrest of 117 government employees since 10th May 2021. The efforts to eradicate corruption from the administration will continue with the same determination and energy."