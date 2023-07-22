trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638822
NewsIndia
ASSAM NEWS

Assam: Whopping Rs 2.32 Cr Cash Seized From Dubri Zila Parishad CEO's House, CM Himanta Hails Action

 Assam’s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) found an amount of Rs 2,32,85,300 during a raid of the house of Biswajit Goswami, CEO Zila Parishad, Dhubri

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 12:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Assam: Whopping Rs 2.32 Cr Cash Seized From Dubri Zila Parishad CEO's House, CM Himanta Hails Action

New Delhi: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dhubri zila parishad and his assistant district programme manager (ADPM) were nabbed by the agents of Assam’s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) for allegedly taking bribes, the DVAC informed in a Twitter post.

The agents of DVAC of Assam police on Friday set up a trap and arrested Mrinal Kanti Sarkar, ADPM, in the office room of CEO, Zila Parishad, Dhubri while he was taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 on orders of the CEO. “The bribe was for clearing of payments,” officials said.

“Along with him, Biswajit Goswami, CEO Zila Parishad, Dhubri was also held for asking for a bribe and receiving it through Mrinal Kanti Sarkar,” the police added. They also added that an amount of Rs 2,32,85,300 was found during a raid of the house of Biswajit Goswami.

cre Trending Stories

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed DVAC's action against corruption in the state. He said, "Well done! The Directorate of Anti-Corruption and Vigilance has successfully carried out a sustained anti-corruption drive, resulting in the arrest of 117 government employees since 10th May 2021. The efforts to eradicate corruption from the administration will continue with the same determination and energy."

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest