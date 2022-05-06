Assam woman cop arrests fiance on fraud charges months ahead of marriage

New Delhi: In a peculiar incident, an Assam woman cop arrested her own fiance on fraud charges in Nagaon district on Thursday (May 5, 2022).

According to the police, Junmoni Rabha, who is serving as a Sub-Inspector in Nagaon, came to know about alleged crimes committed by Rana Pogag, filed an FIR herself, and arrested him.

The police officials also informed that the accused had reportedly falsely claimed to be a Public Relations Officer of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and allegedly duped many people of lakhs of rupees by promising them to provide jobs in the ONGC.

During the investigation, the police found 11 fake seals of ONGC and many incriminating documents including fake identity cards from Pogag`s home.

Meanwhile, Rabha, in an interview, informed that she and Pogag had ceremonially got engaged in October last year and planned to hold the marriage ceremony in November this year.

Rabha had hit the headlines earlier in January as well, after a telephonic conversation of her with Bihpuria MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan got leaked on social media.

