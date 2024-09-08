Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2789832https://zeenews.india.com/india/assams-bulldozer-blitz-and-its-approach-to-illegal-encroachments-dna-analysing-2789832.html
NewsIndia
DNA EXCLUSIVE

Assam's Bulldozer Blitz And Its Approach To Illegal Encroachments: DNA Analysis

Today's DNA analysed the bulldozer action against illegal encroachments in Assam.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2024, 12:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Assam's Bulldozer Blitz And Its Approach To Illegal Encroachments: DNA Analysis Representative Image

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has initiated a bulldozer action against illegal encroachments, signature style of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In Kamrup district in Assam where some people were illegally residing on government land and also engaged in fish farming in a pond. However, the government bulldozer has destroyed everything, leaving these people distressed. 

In Today's DNA, the Zee News anchor analysed the bulldozer action against illegal encroachments in Assam.

Here Is Today's Full Episode

Approximately 27 houses were demolished in this bulldozer action. According to Zee News reports, allegations claim that some outsiders, mostly Muslims, had illegally occupied government land, which has now been cleared. 

In the affected area of Assam, the demolished lands included makeshift homes and fish ponds, with residents claiming they had lived there for 15 years. The residents asserted if they had received prior notice, they might have removed their belongings. While the administration maintains that notices were issued, locals contend that they were only provided after the demolition had already occurred.

As per the Zee News reports, accusations are surfacing that the government is targeting illegal homes of 'Miya Muslims', while similar encroachments by Hindu families in the area have not been addressed.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?
DNA Video
DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'
DNA Video
DNA: Amit Shah releases BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for J&K elections
DNA Video
SEBI Officials Protest Against Chief Madhabi Puri Buch, Letter Reveals Shocking Details
DNA Video
Kashmir's Stone Pelters: From Hateful Slogans to Transformed Lives After Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Teachers in Amroha and Rampur Under Fire for Alleged Anti-Hindu Bias on Teachers' Day
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim Tensions Rise in Himachal as Thousands Demand Mosque Demolition
DNA Video
DNA: New Ramnathswami Temple opens for devotees in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's police encounters chain snatcher in Greater Noida