Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has initiated a bulldozer action against illegal encroachments, signature style of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In Kamrup district in Assam where some people were illegally residing on government land and also engaged in fish farming in a pond. However, the government bulldozer has destroyed everything, leaving these people distressed.

In Today's DNA, the Zee News anchor analysed the bulldozer action against illegal encroachments in Assam.

Here Is Today's Full Episode

Approximately 27 houses were demolished in this bulldozer action. According to Zee News reports, allegations claim that some outsiders, mostly Muslims, had illegally occupied government land, which has now been cleared.

In the affected area of Assam, the demolished lands included makeshift homes and fish ponds, with residents claiming they had lived there for 15 years. The residents asserted if they had received prior notice, they might have removed their belongings. While the administration maintains that notices were issued, locals contend that they were only provided after the demolition had already occurred.

As per the Zee News reports, accusations are surfacing that the government is targeting illegal homes of 'Miya Muslims', while similar encroachments by Hindu families in the area have not been addressed.