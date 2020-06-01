हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assam

Assam's Kamakhya temple to remain shut till June 30; no Ambubachi Mela this year

The famous Kamakhya temple in Guwahati will remain closed till June 30 in view of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the Devalaya authorities informed on Monday (June 1). The announcement comes a day after the central government announced all religious places across the country to open starting June 8. 

Assam's Kamakhya temple to remain shut till June 30; no Ambubachi Mela this year
File Photo

Guwahati: The famous Kamakhya temple in Guwahati will remain closed till June 30 in view of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the Devalaya authorities informed on Monday (June 1). The announcement comes a day after the central government announced all religious places across the country to open starting June 8. 

The Devalaya authorities also informed that the temple will not host the Ambubachi Mela which was scheduled to be held from June 22. The temple will not host any mass congregation during the Ambubachi. Only religious rituals will be observed at the Devalaya which is one of the 51 shaktipeeths in the country, said authorities. 

The doors of Kamakhya temple was closed for devotees on March 20 as a preventive measure against COVID-19, five days ahead of the nationwide lockdown which started on March 25.

