Assandh vidhan sabha chunav result 2024 live: Winner and losser candidate Yogender Rana vs Shamsher Singh Gogi total votes margin bjp congress eci Haryana Assembly election result

Assandh Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Assembly elections will be held in October this year. Voting will take place on October 5 and results of the Assandh Assembly election will be declared on October 8.

Assandh Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Key Details Unveiled

Voting Date for Assandh Constituency

The Assandh Assembly constituency is set to cast its votes on October 5, 2024. This election will take place in a single phase, providing voters with an opportunity to exercise their democratic rights in a straightforward manner.

Results Announcement

Following the polling, the results for the Assandh constituency will be officially announced on October 8, 2024. Voters and political parties alike will be keenly anticipating the outcomes, which will shape the political landscape in Haryana.

Candidate Line-Up for 2024

Major political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, have finalized their candidate lists for the Assandh Assembly elections following the Election Commission's announcement. Among the prominent candidates are Yoginder Singh Rana from the BJP and Shamsher Singh Gogi representing Congress. Additionally, Amandeep Singh Jundla will contest from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), while Gopal Singh will represent the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Reflecting on Past Elections: 2019 Results

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, Shamsher Singh Gogi from the Indian National Congress (INC) emerged victorious in the Assandh constituency, securing 32,114 votes. He narrowly defeated Narender Singh from the BSP, who garnered 30,411 votes, showcasing a competitive electoral environment.

A Look Back: 2014 Election Outcome

The 2014 Assembly elections saw Bakhshish Singh Virk of the BJP triumph over BSP candidate Maratha Virender Verma by a margin of 4,608 votes. Virk received 30,723 votes, while Verma managed to secure 26,115 votes, indicating a shift in voter preferences that year.

Conclusion

The upcoming Assandh Haryana Assembly elections are poised to be pivotal, with significant implications for local governance and party dynamics. As voters prepare for the polls, the political landscape continues to evolve, reflecting the diverse interests of the electorate.