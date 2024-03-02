Assault On Spanish Woman In Jharkhand: 3 Arrested, Probe On

A foreign national from Spain was reportedly gang raped in the Dumka district of Jharkhand on Friday. The incident took place in the Kurumahat area within the jurisdiction of Hansdiha police station, 300 km from the state capital of Ranchi. According to the Sub Divisional Police Officer of Jarmundi, Santosh Kumar, the alleged assault occurred on Friday night while a tourist couple from Spain was spending the night in a makeshift tent.

According to reports, the victim has been hospitalised locally. Anukuran Purty, Superintendent of Phulo Jhano Medical College, told ANI that while the confirmation of rape is yet to be established, the examination of external injuries has been concluded. Definite conclusions can only be drawn after assessing internal injuries. Purty added, "She is now out of danger. Age determination and the formation of a committee will follow."

An official source, speaking anonymously, mentioned that seven to eight youths from the local area were implicated in the incident. The official stated that three individuals have been arrested, and efforts are underway to locate the others involved.

Expressing sadness over the situation, Congress leader Amba Prasad told PTI, "Our government will not spare the culprit and will take stringent actions against them." According to available information, the couple had travelled from Bangladesh to Dumka on a two-wheeler and were en route to Bihar and eventually Nepal.

PM Expressed Concerns On declining law and order In Jharkhand

Coincidentally, the purported crime took place on the same day that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jharkhand and expressed grave concerns about the worsening law and order situation and extortion activities in the state.

PM, during his public address on Friday, called out the dynasty-led and appeasement politics of the governing authorities in the region. He accused the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) of being heavily involved in corruption and claimed that their appeasement policies had led to increased infiltration.

The PM remarked, "JMM, in my view, stands for 'Jam Kar Khao' (feast as much as you can). There is a noticeable rise in appeasement; extortion is at its pinnacle, and law and order have taken a back seat," he added.