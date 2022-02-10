Assembly Election 2022: Why should I listen to him, Rahul Gandhi responds to PM Modi during a rally in Haridwar

Haridwar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (February 10) said he is not afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or "his enforcement agencies" and finds his "arrogance" amusing. Addressing a rally at Manglaur in Haridwar district, Gandhi said, "In an interview yesterday, Modi Ji said, 'Rahul doesn't listen'. Did you understand what he meant? It meant that ED, CBI pressure doesn't work on Rahul, and he does not back down. Why should I listen to him?."

Rahul was referring to PM Modi's exclusive interview with ANI on February 9 where the Prime Minister targeted the former Congress chief and dubbed him as a "person who does not listen and does not sit in the House."

#WATCH In an interview y'day, Modi Ji said, "Rahul doesn't listen". Did you understand what he meant? It meant that ED, CBI pressure doesn't work on Rahul, & he does not back down. Why should I listen to him?, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public rally in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/eEbWyq2bQx — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2022

He also said the three farm laws were withdrawn only because of the country's farmers and Congress. He also slammed Modi once again for demonetization and for implementing GST and said that it badly affected the small and medium-sized businessmen as well as farmers.

Meanwhile, stressing that he welcomes debate in Parliament, PM Modi had in the ANI interview said that he and his government do not attack anyone and believe in dialogue. "I don't know the language to attack (someone) and it is not in my nature as well. But on the basis of logic and facts, the media might interpret my words in the House to stir some controversy," the PM said in response to a question on Congress allegations that during his speeches in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, Modi did not answer Rahul Gandhi's questions on unemployment or the India-China issue, rather attacked the Congress party instead.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong attack on the Congress during his speeches in the Parliament and said the BJP-led government was "scared of Congress".

(With Agency inputs)

