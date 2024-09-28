National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah mocked Prime Minister Modi's claim that the BJP would independently form the government in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah said, "Forming the government is far off. The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir president can’t even retain his own seat. Just wait for October 8."

Omar's remarks came after the Prime Minister stated that the BJP would achieve a majority in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah said, “The BJP isn’t contesting all seats in Kashmir and won’t win all in Jammu, so how can they claim a majority to form a government?”

He further added that even if the BJP depends on its "A, B, C, and D teams" in the valley, it wouldn’t alter the outcomes the Prime Minister claims.

Omar also addressed allegations from his former close aide, Davinder Singh Rana, who is now part of the BJP. Rana claimed that Omar had suggested a coalition with the BJP in 2014 and was willing to accept a Jammu Chief Minister role. Omar replied, “If I had agreed to their Chief Minister position from Jammu, I must think they are extremely foolish. They left me and formed an alliance with the PDP, making Mufti Mohammad Syed the Chief Minister.”

Omar has been actively campaigning with back-to-back rallies in three districts of North Kashmir ahead of the polls on October 1.