हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assembly election

Assembly election results 2021: Clear that BJP will form govt in Assam, says incumbent CM Sarbananda Sonowal on trends

Sarbananda Sonwaol is himself leading from the Majuli constituency and is likely to retain the power for the second consecutive time.

Assembly election results 2021: Clear that BJP will form govt in Assam, says incumbent CM Sarbananda Sonowal on trends
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal (left) with Himanta Biswa Sharma during an election campaign rally in April 2021. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Reacting to trends on the Assembly election results 2021, incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday (May 2, 2021) exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government in Assam.

"As per the trends, it is clear that Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government in Assam," Sarbananda Sonowal told ANI.

According to the Election Commission of India's trends at 12:05 PM, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in 62 seats, whereas, the Indian National Congress is ahead in 25 assembly constituencies out of the 126-seat assembly. All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has taken a lead in 11 seats.

Assam Assembly election results 2021

Sarbananda Sonwaol is himself leading from the Majuli constituency and is likely to retain the power for the second consecutive time.

The exit polls have also suggested that the saffron party can form the government in the state. As per the Zee News Maha Exit Poll, the BJP+ will take 73 seats, whereas Congress+ will win on 51 assembly constituencies. Others will bag two seats.

This is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also campaigned for BJP in Assam. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had campaigned for Congress.

The counting of votes started at 8 AM and is underway at two locations in Dibrugarh --- Dibrugarh Government Boys Higher Secondary School and Deputy Commissioner Office of Dibrugarh.

The polling across the northeastern state took place in three phases between March 27 and April 6.

(With inputs from agencies)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Assembly electionState election 2021Assembly election 2021 resultsState election 2021 resultsAssam Assembly election 2021Assam electionSarbananda Sonowal
Next
Story

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021: Result to be declared soon, check details here

Must Watch

PT3M42S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary; May 01, 2021