LIVE: Counting underway in four states, one UT; BJP's Dilip Ghosh says 'we will have the last laugh'

2 May 2021, 09:00 AM
West Bengal: Counting of votes underway at a counting centre in Haldia of East Midnapore. Votes are being counted for Haldia, Mahishadal and Nandigram seats. TMC supremo and incumbent CM Mamata Banerjee is contesting against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram. Adhikari, notably, had won the seat in 2016 on TMC's ticket with a margin of 81,230 votes.
2 May 2021, 08:59 AM
Tamil Nadu: DMK takes massive lead in early trends, leading on 27 seats., while AIADMK ahead on 16 seats.
2 May 2021, 08:51 AM
West Bengal: Counting of postal ballots in Nandigram begins. Mamata Banerjee leading in initial rounds.
2 May 2021, 08:33 AM
Kerala opening trend: LDF leads on 52 seats, UDF leads on 38 seats, while the NDA is leading on one seat.
2 May 2021, 08:30 AM
Kerala: Counting of votes for the Assembly election 2021 underway in Idukki.
2 May 2021, 08:29 AM
Uttar Pradesh: Counting underway in Prayagraj for Panchayat Election 2021.
2 May 2021, 08:21 AM
2 May 2021, 08:08 AM
Will there be a change of guard in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry? The counting of votes begins to decide the results.
2 May 2021, 08:06 AM
West Bengal and Assam assembly election 2021 live results: Will 'Modi magic' defeat Mamata? Will BJP retain Assam? Counting begins to decide the fate
2 May 2021, 08:03 AM
The counting of votes for assembly election in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry has started at 8 AM.