LIVE: Counting underway in four states, one UT; BJP's Dilip Ghosh says 'we will have the last laugh'

New Delhi: The much-awaited results for the high-stakes assembly elections held in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will come out today (May 2, 2021). The trends are available since 8 AM and are being updated every minute on the Election Commission of India's website - https://results.eci.gov.in. It will display the current round wise trends and results of each constituency.

As many as 1,100 counting observers will watch the process and candidates and agents will have to produce a negative COVID-19 test report or double dose of vaccination certificate to get an entry.

West Bengal Assembly election results 2021

After eight-phased Assembly polls in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is seeking to seize power for the third consecutive term, whereas, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making claims of winning over 200 seats in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly.

Assam Assembly election results 2021

In the northeastern state of Assam, the BJP is aiming to retain the power for the second consecutive time. The NDA is seeking a majority for the 126-seat assembly.

Tamil Nadu Assembly election results 2021

The DMK-Congress alliance is looking to dethrone the AIADMK alliance and are likely to cross the halfway mark of 118 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Kerala Assembly election results 2021

Pinarayi Vijayan's Left Democratic Front (LDF) is aiming to retain power in the southern state. The counting is being done for 140 assembly seats.

Puducherry Assembly election results 2021

The counting of votes in the Union Territory is being held for 30 assembly constituencies.

Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls results 2021

The counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls will also be held today as the Supreme Court on Saturday refused to stay the process. The State Election Commission (SEC) has said that the candidates and their agents will be allowed to enter the counting centres only if they have tested negative for COVID-19 in the 48 hours prior to the commencement of the counting process or taken both doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Lakhs of candidates are in the fray for over 7.32 lakh seats in the gram panchayat wards, 58,176 in the gram panchayats, 75,852 in the kshetra panchayats and 3,050 in the Zila panchayats in the statewide elections held over four phases.

