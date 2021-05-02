हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: Counting underway in four states, one UT; BJP's Dilip Ghosh says 'we will have the last laugh'

As many as 1,100 counting observers will watch the process and candidates and agents will have to produce a negative COVID-19 test report or double dose of vaccination certificate to get an entry.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 2, 2021 - 09:13
New Delhi: The much-awaited results for the high-stakes assembly elections held in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will come out today (May 2, 2021). The trends are available since 8 AM and are being updated every minute on the Election Commission of India's website - https://results.eci.gov.in. It will display the current round wise trends and results of each constituency.

West Bengal Assembly election results 2021

After eight-phased Assembly polls in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is seeking to seize power for the third consecutive term, whereas, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making claims of winning over 200 seats in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly. 

Assam Assembly election results 2021

In the northeastern state of Assam, the BJP is aiming to retain the power for the second consecutive time. The NDA is seeking a majority for the 126-seat assembly. 

Tamil Nadu Assembly election results 2021

The DMK-Congress alliance is looking to dethrone the AIADMK alliance and are likely to cross the halfway mark of 118 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. 

Kerala Assembly election results 2021

Pinarayi Vijayan's Left Democratic Front (LDF) is aiming to retain power in the southern state. The counting is being done for 140 assembly seats. 

Puducherry Assembly election results 2021

The counting of votes in the Union Territory is being held for 30 assembly constituencies.

Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls results 2021

The counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls will also be held today as the Supreme Court on Saturday refused to stay the process.  The State Election Commission (SEC) has said that the candidates and their agents will be allowed to enter the counting centres only if they have tested negative for COVID-19 in the 48 hours prior to the commencement of the counting process or taken both doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Lakhs of candidates are in the fray for over 7.32 lakh seats in the gram panchayat wards, 58,176 in the gram panchayats, 75,852 in the kshetra panchayats and 3,050 in the Zila panchayats in the statewide elections held over four phases.

2 May 2021, 09:00 AM

West Bengal: Counting of votes underway at a counting centre in Haldia of East Midnapore. Votes are being counted for Haldia, Mahishadal and Nandigram seats. TMC supremo and incumbent CM Mamata Banerjee is contesting against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram. Adhikari, notably, had won the seat in 2016 on TMC's ticket with a margin of 81,230 votes.

2 May 2021, 08:59 AM

Tamil Nadu: DMK takes massive lead in early trends, leading on 27 seats., while AIADMK ahead on 16 seats.

2 May 2021, 08:51 AM

West Bengal: Counting of postal ballots in Nandigram begins. Mamata Banerjee leading in initial rounds.

2 May 2021, 08:33 AM

Kerala opening trend: LDF leads on 52 seats, UDF leads on 38 seats, while the NDA is leading on one seat.

2 May 2021, 08:30 AM

Kerala: Counting of votes for the Assembly election 2021 underway in Idukki.

2 May 2021, 08:29 AM

Uttar Pradesh: Counting underway in Prayagraj for Panchayat Election 2021.

2 May 2021, 08:21 AM

Current trends as of 8:20 AM:

LIVE: Counting of votes for assembly election in four states, one UT begins

2 May 2021, 08:08 AM

Will there be a change of guard in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry? The counting of votes begins to decide the results.

2 May 2021, 08:06 AM

West Bengal and Assam assembly election 2021 live results: Will 'Modi magic' defeat Mamata? Will BJP retain Assam? Counting begins to decide the fate

2 May 2021, 08:03 AM

The counting of votes for assembly election in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry has started at 8 AM.

