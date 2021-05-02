Live results: Super Close fight in West Bengal; BJP's Suvendu Adhikari ahead of Mamata in Nandigram

2 May 2021, 09:10 AM
Gopal Som, a counting agent of the Congress candidate from Panihati (North 24 Parganas) Tapas Majumder, has been taken to a hospital after he fell unconscious at the counting centre, reports ANI.
2 May 2021, 09:02 AM
It's a Suer Close fight in West Bengal: The main opposition party BJP continues to maintain an edge in the state, it is leading on 61 seats, while Trinamool is leading in 66 at 9 AM.
2 May 2021, 08:53 AM
Now, CM Mamata Banerjee is trailing in Nandigram, her BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari is giving a tough fight to the TMC chief.
2 May 2021, 08:41 AM
8.45 AM: Trends available for 103/292 seats: TMC is ahead in 53, BJP leading in 49 seats as per EC official trends.
2 May 2021, 08:40 AM
Early trends show BJP has taken a comfortable lead over the Congress in Assam; the party is leading on 12 seats, Congress in 10 seats.
2 May 2021, 08:38 AM
The Election Commission has said that no candidates or their agents will be allowed inside the counting halls without a negative coronavirus report. Victory processions have also been banned by the poll body in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis across the country.
2 May 2021, 08:37 AM
West Bengal Chief Minister is said to be leading against her BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram seat.
2 May 2021, 08:29 AM
TMC takes early leads in early trends, BJP close behind: Initial trends show TMC is leading on 22 seats, while the BJP is close behind on 16 seats. The Counting of votes began with the postal ballots here.
2 May 2021, 08:26 AM
8.25 AM: Trends available for 23/292 seats: TMC is ahead in 13, BJP leading in 10 seats as of now
2 May 2021, 08:19 AM
8.20 AM: Trends available for 19/294 seats: TMC ahead in 11, BJP leading in 9 seats.
2 May 2021, 08:17 AM
Today's counting would decide the electoral fate of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Majuli), BJP`s northeast region pointsman and Finance, Health, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Jalukbari), Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami (Jorhat), ruling BJP`s state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass (Patacharkuchi), Congress President Ripun Bora (Gohpur), party`s Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia (Nazira), Asom Gana Parishad chief and Minister Atul Bora (Bokakhat), jailed Raijor Dal President and prominent peasant leader Akhil Gogoi (Sibsagar) and Assam Jatiya Parishad President Lurinjyoti Gogoi (Duliajan).
2 May 2021, 08:12 AM
First two trends have come for West Bengal through postal ballots in favour of BJP
2 May 2021, 08:07 AM
Counting of votes for the Assembly Elections 2021 begins in West Bengal. Votes are also being counted across Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.
2 May 2021, 07:54 AM
West Bengal: Officials, counting agents and others arrive at a counting centre at Siliguri College in Siliguri.
2 May 2021, 07:53 AM
Counting of votes for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 to begin shortly. Visuals from a counting centre at St Thomas' Boys' School in Kolkata.
2 May 2021, 07:51 AM
Counting of votes for Assam Assembly Polls to be held at two locations in Dibrugarh, at Dibrugarh Govt Boys Higher Secondary School and Deputy Commissioner Office, Dibrugarh. Here are some visuals of Counting centres.
2 May 2021, 07:46 AM
The counting of votes for Assam Assembly polls is set to begin shortly across 331 halls. The Election Commission will kick off counting of votes will begin at 8 AM today.
2 May 2021, 07:44 AM
Counting of votes will begin at 8 AM, and the trends will start pouring in a few hours. In the 294-seat West Bengal assembly, a party needs at least 148 seats to win the election.