Live results: Super Close fight in West Bengal; BJP's Suvendu Adhikari ahead of Mamata in Nandigram

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 2, 2021 - 09:14
Kolkata: After a keenly contested eight-phased Assembly election in West Bengal and three-phased polls in Assam, the counting of votes has begun in the two states under the watchful eyes of the Election Commission at 8 AM on Sunday (May 2, 2021). As per the initial trends, Mamata Banerjee's party TMC has taken an early lead and the ruling party is ahead of the BJP in Bengal. CM Mamata Banerjee is also leading in Nandigram against her BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari.    

Meanwhile, the BJP has maintained a comfortable lead over Congress in Assam as of now. The much-awaited results will be updated every minute on the Election Commission of India's website - https://results.eci.gov.in. It will display the current round-wise trends and results of each constituency.

WATCH: Combined assembly election results 2021 

Modi magic Vs Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal 

While Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) is seeking to seize power for the third consecutive term, the BJP is making claims of winning 200 seats in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly

The power-packed campaigns by the main contenders - the Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), involved rallies with large participations and mega roadshows. The third front i.e. the coalition of the Congress, Left Front and Indian Secular Force seemed to be on the back foot when it came to campaigning.

The ambitious BJP did intense campaigning with the goal to topple the incumbent TMC government in the state. To continue its stride in Bengal especially after an overwhelming result in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the state, the party brought Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda and many others for campaigning. ‘Tolabaazi’’ (extortion), `cut money`, syndicate raj and appeasement politics were a few topics over which the BJP targeted the ruling TMC.

Mamata chose Nandigram over her home turf Bhabanipur seat this time to test her fate in the 2021 elections. Now not just Bengal, but the country`s eyes were on Nandigram that witnessed the most high-profile contest on April 1 with the chief minister taking on her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the BJP in December last year.

Several exit poll surveys gave an edge to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). In West Bengal, all exit polls predicted that the BJP would make major inroads and a few also said that the party would emerge victoriously. 

Assam

In Assam, the ruling BJP is facing a challenge from 'Mahajoth' or 'Grand Alliance' comprising the Congress, AIUDF, Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF), CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM). The BJP has an alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP).

The saffron party had scripted history by winning the traditionally Congress-dominated state in 2016, after remaining on the fringes. In the northeastern state of Assam, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks ahead in the exit polls and the lotus is likely to bloom for the second consecutive time. All major pollsters have predicted a majority for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 126-member Assembly. 

As per the Zee News Maha Exit Poll, the BJP+ will take 73 seats, whereas Congress+ will win on 51 assembly constituencies. Others will bag two seats.

WATCH LATEST TRENDS AND FINAL ELECTION RESULTS ON ZEE NEWS

Live TV

2 May 2021, 09:10 AM

Gopal Som, a counting agent of the Congress candidate from Panihati (North 24 Parganas) Tapas Majumder, has been taken to a hospital after he fell unconscious at the counting centre, reports ANI.

 

 

2 May 2021, 09:02 AM

It's a Suer Close fight in West Bengal: The main opposition party BJP continues to maintain an edge in the state, it is leading on 61 seats, while Trinamool is leading in 66 at 9 AM.

2 May 2021, 08:53 AM

Now, CM Mamata Banerjee is trailing in Nandigram, her BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari is giving a tough fight to the TMC chief.

2 May 2021, 08:41 AM

8.45 AM: Trends available for 103/292 seats: TMC is ahead in 53, BJP leading in 49 seats as per EC official trends.

2 May 2021, 08:40 AM

Early trends show BJP has taken a comfortable lead over the Congress in Assam; the party is leading on 12 seats, Congress in 10 seats.

2 May 2021, 08:38 AM

The Election Commission has said that no candidates or their agents will be allowed inside the counting halls without a negative coronavirus report.  Victory processions have also been banned by the poll body in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis across the country.

2 May 2021, 08:37 AM

West Bengal Chief Minister is said to be leading against her BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram seat.

 

2 May 2021, 08:29 AM

TMC takes early leads in early trends, BJP close behind: Initial trends show TMC is leading on 22 seats, while the BJP is close behind on 16 seats. The Counting of votes began with the postal ballots here.

2 May 2021, 08:26 AM

8.25 AM: Trends available for 23/292 seats: TMC is ahead in 13, BJP leading in 10 seats as of now

2 May 2021, 08:19 AM

8.20 AM: Trends available for 19/294 seats: TMC ahead in 11, BJP leading in 9 seats. 

2 May 2021, 08:17 AM

Today's counting would decide the electoral fate of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Majuli), BJP`s northeast region pointsman and Finance, Health, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Jalukbari), Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami (Jorhat), ruling BJP`s state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass (Patacharkuchi), Congress President Ripun Bora (Gohpur), party`s Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia (Nazira), Asom Gana Parishad chief and Minister Atul Bora (Bokakhat), jailed Raijor Dal President and prominent peasant leader Akhil Gogoi (Sibsagar) and Assam Jatiya Parishad President Lurinjyoti Gogoi (Duliajan).
 

2 May 2021, 08:12 AM

First two trends have come for West Bengal through postal ballots in favour of BJP

2 May 2021, 08:07 AM

Counting of votes for the Assembly Elections 2021 begins in West Bengal. Votes are also being counted across Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

2 May 2021, 07:54 AM

West Bengal: Officials, counting agents and others arrive at a counting centre at Siliguri College in Siliguri.

2 May 2021, 07:53 AM

Counting of votes for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 to begin shortly. Visuals from a counting centre at St Thomas' Boys' School in Kolkata.

 

 

2 May 2021, 07:51 AM

Counting of votes for Assam Assembly Polls to be held at two locations in Dibrugarh, at Dibrugarh Govt Boys Higher Secondary School and Deputy Commissioner Office, Dibrugarh. Here are some visuals of Counting centres. 

 

2 May 2021, 07:46 AM

The counting of votes for Assam Assembly polls is set to begin shortly across 331 halls. The Election Commission will kick off counting of votes will begin at 8 AM today.

2 May 2021, 07:44 AM

Counting of votes will begin at 8 AM, and the trends will start pouring in a few hours. In the 294-seat West Bengal assembly, a party needs at least 148 seats to win the election. 

