Assembly Elections 2024: 'Congress Will Win With Majority In Haryana, Form Government With 60 Seats' Says Kumari Selja

New Delhi: Congress leader Kumari Selja on Tuesday exuded confidence in the party's victory stating that it will sweep over 60 assembly seats in Haryana and form the government. "You know there are trends and there are rounds which are counted, and you will see that as the day develops and as counting goes on and progresses, you will see that Congress will form the government and we will get 60 plus assembly seats rest assured," said Selja as voting of counts progressed in the State.

"The trends are too early and it is naturally to fluctuate for some time, but ultimately Congress will form the government," she said. Meanwhile, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also expressed confidence stating that there was no doubt that the Congress party will form the government in Haryana with a huge margin.

"No doubt, Congress is going to form the government with a huge margin. The party will decide (CM face). Congress will bring its own majority. The credit goes to all the party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and most importantly to the people of Haryana," said Hooda.

As per the trends posted by the Election Commission at 12 noon, the BJP was leading on 50 seats while the Congress led on 34 seats. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) were seen to be leading with one seat each while Independents and smaller parties were leading in four seats.

Though exit polls had predicted Congress's victory in the election, if the trend continues, the BJP is poised for a hatrick win in the Assembly election of the State. According to the latest update from the Election Commission, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led from the Ladwa constituency. As of 12 noon, Saini led with 32,708 votes over Congress' Mewa Singh.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda was seen leading from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat with 56,875 votes over his nearest rival from BJP Manju. As per the election commission data between three to five rounds of counting has been completed in most of the 90 constituencies in the region.



