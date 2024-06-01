Assembly Elections Exit polls Results 2024 Live Updates: Odisha, Andhra Pradesh Result Prediction To Be Out Soon

Odisha, Andhra Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2024 Live Updates: Four states went to the assembly elections along with the Lok Sabha polls - Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. All the 175 seats of the Andhra Pradesh assembly went to the polls in a single phase on May 13 while Odisha went to the polls in four phases - on April May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

The exit poll results for the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh assembly elections will be released 7pm onwards today.

Andhra Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2024

In Andhra Pradesh, the incumbent Jagan Reddy government and his party YSCRP are seeking re-election while the Telugu Desham Party of Chandrababu Naidu in alliance with Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena and BJP are trying to return power in the state. The exit poll results may give a sense of voting pattern in this election.

Odisha Exit Poll Results 2024

In Odisha, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is seeking a record sixth term. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is on the verge of becoming the longest-serving CM if he wins the poll this year. On the other hand, the BJP is looking to create history by aiming to storm into power on its own, which will be an uphill task for the party, given Naveen Patnaik's popularity. With the BJP claiming that it will form a government in Odisha this time, all eyes on the exit polls to see if the saffron surge is on the cards or not.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJD had won 112 of the 147 seats while the BJP had won 23 seats. The Congress had bagged just nine seats. The BJD is in power in the state since 2000.

In Andhra Pradesh assembly elections 2019, Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSCRP had stormed to power by bagging record 151 seats out of the 175 seats. The TDP had won 23 seats while one seat went to the Jana Sena.