Assembly poll results 2022: ‘Humbly accept people’s verdict, will learn from this’, says Rahul Gandhi as Congress faces drubbing in 5 states

New Delhi: As the current result show Congress is likely to lose all five states, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (March 10) said that he “humbly accepts people’s mandate”, adding that the party will learn from this.

Counting of votes is underway in 5 states that went to poll– Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. AAP is all set to register a landslide victory in Punjab, while BJP is comfortably making a comeback in Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress MP wrote, “Humbly accept the people’s verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate. My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication.”

“We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India,” he added.

Congress which is in power in Punjab is not repeating the 2017 election result. As per the latest update, AAP has won 45 seats in Punjab and is leading in 47, while Congress has bagged 4 seats and is ahead in 14. Congress has faced major embarrassment in Punjab with its bigwigs unable to win from their seats. Congress’ CM candidate Charanjit Singh Channi has lost both Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur seats to AAP. While Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has lost from Amritsar East

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP has won 7 seats and is leading in 247, followed by SP which is ahead in 111 seats.

BJP is leading in 45 seats in Uttarakhand and has won 3, while Congress has also won 3 and has taken the lead in 15 seats.

In Manipur, BJP has won 12 constituencies and is leading in another 12. Congress has won 3 seats and is ahead in 2.

In 40-member House Goa, BJP has secured a lead by winning 16 seats and is leading in 6 seats. Congress has won 6 constituencies and is ahead in 5.

(With agency inputs)

