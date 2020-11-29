हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chhattisgarh

Assistant Commandant of CRPF martyred, 9 injured in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

It is learnt that the Naxals triggered the IED blast when a team of CoBRA was out for anti-naxal operation.

Representational image

An Assistant Commandant of Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) was martyred and nine jawans got injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Talmetala area of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh on Saturday night. The martyred officer was identified as Nitin Bhalerao.

It is learnt that the Naxals triggered the IED blast when a team of CoBRA was out for anti-naxal operation. The injured were airlifted to Raipur and are currently undergoing treatment at a a hospital. Assistant Commandant Bhalerao was brought to hospital with serious injuries.

More details are awaited.

