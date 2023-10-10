“Nobody's future is written in the stars, but we can use the stars to help write our future” - said Carolyne Faulkner in her famous book, The SIGNS. During a tiring and risky time like Covid, an astrology start-up, InstaAstro, took the onus of helping people along these lines.

InstaAstro started as a venture during the pandemic and turned the tables ever since. This online astrology start-up took charge with the hope of touching millions of lives. That hope has now become a big reality.

“We are proud to have more than 1,500 astrologers servicing over 50 lakh satisfied customers through our online astrology platform. And that’s just the beginning! ”, says Nitin Verma, the founder of InstaAstro.

Do you know that this founder’s entrepreneurial journey is a result of astrology prediction? Earlier, Nitin did not believe in astrology, but when an astrologer crossed his path during the lowest point in his career and predicted that he had a bright future as an entrepreneur, he saw his whole life incredibly transform. Astrology gave him hope in moments of self-doubt.

Quality Over Quantity - Striving To Be Different But Relevant

What sets InstaAstro apart in the well-established astrology market is onboarding quality astrologers through rigorous rounds of interviews.

“Focusing over ‘Quality over Quantity', we ensure top-quality consultation to people and fair earnings for astrologers," says Nitin Verma.

InstaAstro is solving people’s problems first, gaining trust through the guidance of genuine astrologers. Parallely, astrologers' earnings have significantly increased, with some earning over 5 lakhs. A considerable number of astrologers now earn in lakhs as customers feel happy connecting with them repeatedly. This milestone represents a remarkable 10x growth in astrologers' revenue as well as demonstrates that they are on the right track for solving issues hands-on.

Whether customers prefer a quick call with an astrologer or chatting with an expert, InstaAstro has options to suit different needs and budgets. Additionally, InstaAstro has a policy of keeping customer’s details confidential and secure to make sure that they are comfortable sharing personal problems.

“ We ensure having the best astrologers on our platform to serve the customer's needs at their best. This was, is & will remain the foremost important area. And the fundamental reason why customers come back to us is to talk to the top skilled astrologers.”, Nitin adds.

Additionally, InstaAstro makes sure that only customers with genuine problems visit the platform. With a model that offers the first consultation at 1/-, they ensure that the time invested in solving a life problem is worthy enough, both for the customers as well as the astrologers. This also serves as an exchange of good energy levels as they try to establish trust and passion to go hand in hand. To add to it, they avoid communication hurdles between the client and the astrologer through queue scheduling and timely notifications. As they say, “Time is money”. We guess InstaAstro knows it too well !

InstaAstro founder Nitin Verma happily says, “At InstaAstro, we believe that astrologers are our first-level counsellors who can help people gain clarity and find peace”. He adds, “ We are just a drop in the ocean, but we wish to add some value to the Happiness Index of the country.”

“The tremendous growth we have seen so far shows that our mission resonates with many people seeking guidance and insight into their lives.” said Founder & CEO of InstaAstro. “ There is no reward than assisting people when they need it the most. Our daily purpose is just that.”

Plans Ahead

With a commitment to providing high-quality, affordable consultations from verified astrologers, InstaAstro is poised to continue its rapid growth in the coming time. The company aims to serve 1 billion seconds of daily consultations over the next couple of years.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)