At 10K, India records lowest Covid-19 cases since June, overall tally touches 1,05,81,837

New Delhi: Continuing its low streak of fresh daily cases, India on Tuesday recorded 10,064 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the lowest single-day spike in seven months.

With this, the overall tally of Covid-19 cases touched 1,05,81,837, according to the Union Health Ministry. India had recorded over 10,000 cases on June 6 last year for the first time, and within that week it had hovered around the same number before a steady climb that took the daily figures close to one lakh cases in September.

The country has been recording less than 20,000 daily new COVID-19 cases for the past 12 days. Daily toll has been below the 300-mark for the last 25 days.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said 137 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours taking the toll to 1,52,556. As per the Ministry`s data, 1,02,28,753 people have recovered so far and currently, there are 2,00,528 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 96.59 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.44 per cent.

About 81 per cent of the daily new cases are being reported from eight states. In random order, these are Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have logged 66 per cent of the total daily deaths. The most-awaited mass vaccination drive kick-started on January 16, with the approval of two Covid vaccines.

