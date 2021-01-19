हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India

At 10K, India records lowest Covid-19 cases since June, overall tally touches 1,05,81,837

The country has been recording less than 20,000 daily new COVID-19 cases for the past 12 days. Daily toll has been below the 300-mark for the last 25 days.

At 10K, India records lowest Covid-19 cases since June, overall tally touches 1,05,81,837

New Delhi: Continuing its low streak of fresh daily cases, India on Tuesday recorded 10,064 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the lowest single-day spike in seven months.

With this, the overall tally of Covid-19 cases touched 1,05,81,837, according to the Union Health Ministry. India had recorded over 10,000 cases on June 6 last year for the first time, and within that week it had hovered around the same number before a steady climb that took the daily figures close to one lakh cases in September.

The country has been recording less than 20,000 daily new COVID-19 cases for the past 12 days. Daily toll has been below the 300-mark for the last 25 days.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said 137 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours taking the toll to 1,52,556. As per the Ministry`s data, 1,02,28,753 people have recovered so far and currently, there are 2,00,528 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 96.59 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.44 per cent.

About 81 per cent of the daily new cases are being reported from eight states. In random order, these are Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have logged 66 per cent of the total daily deaths. The most-awaited mass vaccination drive kick-started on January 16, with the approval of two Covid vaccines.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IndiaCoronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 updateHealth Ministry
Next
Story

Pioneer in Cancer care Dr. V Shanta passes away at 93
  • 1,05,81,837Confirmed
  • 1,52,556Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M21S

Kiska Bengal: Mamata vs Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram