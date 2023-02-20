At 31.5 Degrees Celsius, Delhi Sees Hottest February in two Years

New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday (February 19, 2023) recorded a maximum temperature of 31.5 degrees Celsius, which was seven notches above the season's average and the highest in the month in two years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather department said that the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 11.4 degrees Celsius, which was normal for the season.

It predicted shallow fog for Monday morning and said that the capital's maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 32 and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to IMD, there will be "no significant change" in maximum temperatures over Delhi till February 24.

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', improvement likely from Tuesday

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality index on Sunday remained in the "very poor" category for the second consecutive day. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality index of the city was recorded at 332 in the evening.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

As per the IMD, due to a change in wind direction to south-easterly, there has been an increase in moisture affecting air quality.

The Met officials said that the wind speed suddenly slowed down from February 16. However, significant improvement is expected from Tuesday.

Shimla records warmest February day in 17 years

Earlier on Saturday, Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla had also recorded its warmest February day in 17 years at 23.2 degrees Celsius, which was 11.4 degrees higher than the average temperature.

The previous high of Shimla was 22.6 degrees on February 19, 2006.

The day's temperature in Shimla on Sunday was 21.6 degrees, whereas the minimum was 14 degrees, 10.6 degrees above the average.