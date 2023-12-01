At COP28 Summit, PM Modi Pitches For Green Credit Initiative, Net Zero Target By 2070

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today pitched for a 'pro-planet, proactive, and positive initiative' to combat carbon emission at the 28th Conference of Parties being held in the UAE. PM Modi also urged world leaders to join the initiative and work towards a green future. PM Modi also thanked the world leaders for their continous support to the initiatives started by him including issues like Climate Justice, Climate Finance and Green Credit.

"Today, through this forum, I am inviting another pro-planet, proactive, and positive initiative, which is the Green Credit Initiative. It is a campaign to create carbon sinks beyond the commercial mentality of carbon credits through active participation. I hope that all of you will indeed join this initiative," said PM Modi.

PM Modi said that India today presented an excellent example of the balance between ecology and economy before the world. "Despite India being home to 17% of population of the world, its contribution to Global Carbon Emissions is less than 4%. India is one of those few economies of the world that is on the path to meet NDC targets," he said.

Prime Minister Modi was given a special honour of speaking at the Ceremonial Opening of COP28. Others speaking were COP28 President Sultan Jaber and UNFCC Executive Secretary. At the COP28 high-level segment in Dubai, PM Narendra Modi also proposed to host COP33 in India in 2028. "India is committed to UN Framework for Climate Change process. That is why, from this stage, I propose to host COP33 Summit in India in 2028," said PM Modi.

"India's goal is to bring down emissions intensity by 45% till 2030. We have decided to increase the share of non-fossil fuel to 50%. We will also keep going ahead towards our goal of net zero by 2070," said PM Modi.