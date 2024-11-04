Uttarakhand Bus Accident: At Least 20 Dead, Many Feared Trapped In Gorge; Rescue Teams Deployed
A bus plunged into a gorge near Kupi on the Pauri-Almora border in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar.
Uttarakhand Bus Accident: A Garwal Motors bus fell into a gorge near Kupi on the Pauri-Almora border in Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar. Initial reports fear multiple deaths and injuries. According to Zee news TV, the crash killed 20 people on the spot. Search and rescue teams are working to reach survivors in the difficult terrain. Local authorities are providing support to families as they await updates.
A total of 42 people were on board the bus that was headed towards Ramnagar. The accident occurred when the vehicle was about 2 hours away from its destination.
Both SDRF and NDRF teams have arrived at the site, and rescue operations are underway.
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami contacted the Secretary of Disaster Management, Kumaon Division Commissioner, and Almora District Magistrate regarding the bus accident in Almora, reported ANI. He gathered details on the incident and directed swift action on rescue and relief efforts.
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A Garwal Motors Users' bus fell into a gorge near Kupi in Ramnagar at Pauri-Almora border. Deaths and injuries feared. Search and rescue operation underway. Details awaited.
pic.twitter.com/dzSgKw6tkF— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2024
(This is a developing story.)
