Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2815444https://zeenews.india.com/india/at-least-10-dead-many-feared-trapped-as-bus-fell-into-gorge-in-uttarakhand-s-ramnagar-2815444.html
NewsIndia
UTTARAKHAND ACCIDENT

Uttarakhand Bus Accident: At Least 20 Dead, Many Feared Trapped In Gorge; Rescue Teams Deployed

A bus plunged into a gorge near Kupi on the Pauri-Almora border in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2024, 11:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Uttarakhand Bus Accident: At Least 20 Dead, Many Feared Trapped In Gorge; Rescue Teams Deployed Picture source: ANI

Uttarakhand Bus Accident: A Garwal Motors bus fell into a gorge near Kupi on the Pauri-Almora border in Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar. Initial reports fear multiple deaths and injuries. According to Zee news TV, the crash killed 20 people on the spot. Search and rescue teams are working to reach survivors in the difficult terrain. Local authorities are providing support to families as they await updates.

A total of 42 people were on board the bus that was headed towards Ramnagar. The accident occurred when the vehicle was about 2 hours away from its destination. 

Both SDRF and NDRF teams have arrived at the site, and rescue operations are underway.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami contacted the Secretary of Disaster Management, Kumaon Division Commissioner, and Almora District Magistrate regarding the bus accident in Almora, reported ANI.  He gathered details on the incident and directed swift action on rescue and relief efforts. 

(This is a developing story.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ban on Muslims in Tirupati Temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Violence 2.0 in Bangladesh!
DNA Video
DNA: Ruckus over Lord Ram in JNU!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Inflation bomb' exploded on Diwali
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Under Threat?
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence also threatens Abhinav Arora!
DNA Video
DNA: Double standards of Bollywood stars on Hindu Festivals!
Mumbai Muslims Riots
DNA: Ruckus ober Firecrackers in Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Sharia law in Bangladesh!
Lawrence Bishnoi Special 26 Selfie
DNA: Crime Files of Lawrence Gang!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK