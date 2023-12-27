New Delhi: A massive fire triggered by the explosion of 10-12 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders engulfed an under-construction site near Symbiosis College in the Viman Nagar area of Pune on Wednesday, officials said. The Pune Fire Department said that around 100 LPG cylinders were illegally stored at the site, which posed a serious risk of further blasts. A team of fire tenders reached the spot and managed to douse the flames after a tough operation.

“The fire broke out at the site where the cylinders were kept. Out of 100 LPG cylinders, 10 exploded due to the fire, and three fire tenders were deployed at the spot,” the fire officials said. The fire department said that no damage or casualties have been reported so far, and the situation is under control.

The officials are investigating the cause of the fire and the explosion, and further details are awaited. In another incident, a fire erupted in an empty luggage-cum-guar van coach parked in the Nanded maintenance yard in Maharashtra on Tuesday, authorities said.

The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes of the incident, said the Chief Public Relations Officer of South Central Railways. There was no damage to any other coaches, the CPRO added.