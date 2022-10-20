NewsIndia
At least 2 dead, 12 injured after tipper truck topples in Ladakh; Rajnath Singh expresses grief

A General Reserve Engineer Force(GREF) tipper truck toppled in the Sasoma-Saser La area of Ladakh on Wednesday while road construction work was on. The injured are being treated at a hospital, defence officials said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has condoled the deaths and wished for a speedy recovery of injured on Twitter.

Rajnath Singh tweetd,"Extremely pained by the loss of precious lives due to toppling of a GREF Tipper in Sasoma-Saser La area of Ladakh. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest."

