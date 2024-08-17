At least 20 Coaches Of Sabarmati Express Derails In UP, No Fatalities
20 coaches of the Sabarmati Express (Train number 19168) derailed early Saturday morning in Uttar Pradesh.
At least 20 coaches of the Sabarmati Express (Train number 19168) derailed early Saturday morning in Uttar Pradesh, NDTV reported. The incident occurred in a block section between Kanpur and Bhimsen station.
So far, no causalities have been reported.
As per North Central Railway, the Sabarmati Express 19168 runs between Varanasi Junction and Ahmedabad.
Indian Railways swiftly responded by dispatching buses to the site to transport stranded passengers to Kanpur. Preliminary reports suggest that a boulder may have struck the train's engine, causing significant damage to the engine's cattle guard.
An investigation into the incident has been launched by Indian Railways to determine the exact cause of the derailment.
(Source - Indian Railways) pic.twitter.com/vYGmTgDthv — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2024
