Two dead, at least 23 people missing after breach in Ratnagiri dam

Two bodies were recovered and at least 23 people are missing after the Tiware dam in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri was breached late on Tuesday night following a heavy downpour.

A flood-like situation has unfolded near the breached dam with seven downstream villages facing danger. It is reported that at least 23 people in a hamlet close to the dam have not been located since the breach was first reported. Two teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed for carrying out rescue and relief operations - one from Sindhudurg district and the other from Pune.

The local administration too has stepped in to help people in close vicinity of the dam. There are reports that several houses have been washed away by the gushing water from the breached dam.

Heavy showers in the state of Maharashtra has already led to at least 37 lives being lost. Two separate incidents of walls collapsing were reported from Pune alone - one last Saturday and the other on Tuesday. A wall also collapsed in Mumbai's Malad. These incidents have resulted in loss of life with state CM Devendra Fadnavis expressing his anguish as well as announcing monetary compensation.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy showers to persist in Mumbai and in Maharashtra's Vidarbha and Marathwada regions. It has also asked people to avoid hilly areas in the state due to potential dangers from heavy rainfall.