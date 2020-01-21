At least 25 Delhi-bound trains running late due to fog in Northern Railway region

New Delhi: As large swathes of north India are reeling under below normal temperature, the fog has blanketed parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh affecting the movement of several trains. At least 25 Delhi-bound trains on Tuesday (January 21) are running late from one to six hours due to low visibility.

According to CPRO, Northern Railway, trains that are running late today include Chennai-Nizamuddin Durintoo Express (12269), Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express (12801), Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath (14257), Rewa-Anand Vihar Rewa Express (12427), and Howrah New Delhi Poorva Express (12303).

The list of trains running late is given below.

Notably, bad weather conditions on Monday also affected the movement of several Delhi-bound trains. At least 14 Delhi-bound trains are running late by one to over five hours in the Northern Railway region.

The trains running late were Goa-Nizamuddin Express (12779) by 5.30 hours, Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath (14257), Dibrugarh-Delhi Jn Brahmputtra Mail (15995) by 4.30 hours, Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express (12397), followed by Singrauli-Nizamuddin Superfast (22167) by 3.15 hours and Yashwantpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express by 3.15 hours, informed CPRO, Northern Railway.

Live TV

On Monday, the minimum temperature in Delhi rose slightly due to a cloud cover. According to India Meteorological Department, the capital city recorded a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius, up from 7 degrees Celsius recorded on Sunday and one notch more than normal for this time of the year.

The maximum temperature settled at 16.7 degrees Celsius, down from Sunday's 17.7 degrees Celsius and three notches below normal, it said.

Delhi is expected to witness dense fog on Tuesday morning and rains towards the evening due to a fresh western disturbance affecting the northwestern region of the country.

Meanwhile, The MeT center has forecast rains, snowfall in middle and higher hills as well as thundershowers in plains and lower hills of the state till January 22.