New Delhi: At least two killed and 20 injured after 18 coaches of Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum DC on Tuesday.

Train No. 12810 Howara-CSMT Express derailed near Chakradharpur, between Rajkharswan West Outer and Barabamboo in Chakradharpur division of Jharkhand. The accident took place around 3:45 am after which ARME with Staff and ADRM CKP reached on-site to manage the situation. All the injured have been given first aid by the Railway medical team.

"At least 18 coaches of the 22-coach 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Mail via Nagpur derailed near Barabamboo station in SER's Chakradharpur division at 3.45 AM," SER spokesperson Om Prakash Charan said, PTI reported.

Following the incident, Indian Rainway has issued helpline numbers -Tatanagar : 06572290324 Chakradharpur: 06587 238072 Rourkela: 06612501072, 06612500244 Howrah: 9433357920, 03326382217 Ranchi: 0651-27-87115. HWH Help Desk: 033-26382217, 9433357920 SHM Help Desk: 6295531471, 7595074427 KGP Help Desk: 03222-293764 CSMT Helpline Auto no 55993 P&T 022-22694040 Mumbai: 022-22694040 Nagpur: 7757912790

Further details are still awaited