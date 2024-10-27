Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2812440https://zeenews.india.com/india/at-least-nine-injured-in-stampede-at-mumbai-s-bandra-terminus-2812440.html
NewsIndia
MUMBAI

At least Nine Injured In Stampede At Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus

At least nine persons were injured in a stampede on Sunday early morning at Mumbai’s Bandra railway station.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2024, 10:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

At least Nine Injured In Stampede At Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus Representative Image

At least nine persons were injured in a stampede on Sunday early morning at Mumbai’s Bandra railway station.

 

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: UP Police Plans Security for Hindu Deities During Festivals
DNA Video
DNA: How India Stood Strong Against Cyclone Dana
DNA Video
DNA: List of fake medicines released!
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi Questions SEBI Chief’s Absence from PAC Hearing
DNA Video
DNA: What is the ‘Halal-Free Diwali’ Controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Yamuna Cleanup or Political Stunt? Delhi’s Toxic River
DNA Video
DNA: The ‘Kasab’ of Kashmir Emerges: Brutality Resurfaces
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI Chief to Be Questioned by Public Accounts Committee
DNA Video
DNA: Has Congress Found Its ‘Indira’ in Priyanka Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath to Sell UP-Made Weapons to America
NEWS ON ONE CLICK