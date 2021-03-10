हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Himachal Pradesh

At least nine killed, several injured as bus fell into gorge in Himachal's Chamba

The injured were rushed to Medical College Chamba. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

At least nine killed, several injured as bus fell into gorge in Himachal&#039;s Chamba
Representational image

New Delhi: Nine people were killed and nine others were injured after a private bus fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Wednesday (March 10).

The accident occurred at around 10:15 am at Colony Mod, in Chamba's Bhanjraru which falls in Teesa sub-division.

The injured were rushed to Medical College Chamba. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has ordered an inquiry to find out the cause of the accident. Speaking during the ongoing budget session in the state assembly, Thakur expressed grief over the deaths in the accident.

Deputy Commissioner of Chamba District, D.C. Rana, informed that immediate relief of Rs 20,000 each has been given to the families of the deceased, while Rs 5000 has been given to the injured persons.

