At UNSC, India slams China for putting hold on listing of Pakistan-based terrorists: 'Politics should never ever...'

New Delhi: At the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday (September 22, 2022) hit out at China for putting a hold on the listing of Pakistan-based terrorists. Pointing out that "politics should never ever provide cover to evade accountability", Jaishankar said the Security Council "must send an unambiguous and unequivocal message".

Without taking China's name, he said, "Regrettably, we have seen this of late in this very Chamber, when it comes to sanctioning some of the world's most dreaded terrorists."

It is notable that China earlier this month put a hold on the listing of the key mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks Sajid Mir on the UNSC's international terror list -- the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions committee.

Sajid Mir, who is reportedly based in Pakistan, has a reward of up to $5 million by the FBI for information leading to his arrest and conviction. Mir allegedly conspired to commit a terrorist attack against a newspaper and its employees in Denmark between 2008 and 2009.

"If egregious attacks committed in broad daylight are left unpunished, this Council must reflect on the signals we are sending on impunity. There must be consistency if we are to ensure credibility," the EAM said.

This is the third time this year that Beijing has put a hold on the listing of a Pakistan-based terrorist as an international terrorist under UN Sanctions regime.

China, which is a permanent member of the security council and member of the committee that lists international terrorists, had earlier blocked the listing of Abdul Rehman Makki and Abdul Rauf.

Abdul Rehman Makki is 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed's brother-in-law and has been involved in raising funds, recruiting, and radicalizing youth to plan attacks in India, particularly in Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdul Rauf, on the other hand, is the younger brother of Masood Azhar, the founder of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed.