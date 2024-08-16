Atal Bihari Vajpayee Is The Need Of Hour In Indian Politics | Opinion

The Indian political landscape has changed in the last 10 years especially after the BJP returned to power under the helm of Narendra Modi. The 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign witnessed bitter use of words by the Congress and the BJP leaders against each other. The political bitterness increased so much that the big leaders from the BJP and the Congress were rarely seen interacting with each other and even Parliament witnessed multiple impasses. At this juncture, one can only feel that Indian politics needs a leader like Atal Bihari Vajpayee whose wisdom and integrity remain profoundly relevant.

Vajpayee knew how to walk the tightrope of governance by taking along the opposition leaders. One of the remarkable examples of Vajpayee's commitment to ethical governance was when he reminded then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi of 'Raj Dharma'. Vajpayee's reaction comes after the Godhra incident in Gujarat When Modi was leading the state as a Chief Minister.

Despite being from different parties, Vajpayee, as a Foreign Minister in 1977, got restored Jawaharlal Nehru's portrait in the Parliament corridor after it was removed following the victory of the Janata Party. His decision to restore the portrait was a symbolic gesture acknowledging Nehru's foundational role in Indian democracy.

When P V Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister, he sent Vajpayee to head the country's delegation at the United Nations Commission for Human Rights Convention in Geneva to foil Pakistan's plan against New Delhi. The Pakistani delegation was surprised to see an opposition leader representing India at such a crucial forum.

While speaking in Parliament, Vajpayee had said the Governments come and governments go, and parties appear and disappear but this country should remain and its democracy should remain eternally. It was a profound vision. Atal Bihari Vajpayee is a respected figure in Indian politics and is often remembered for his ability to maintain cordial and productive relationships with opposition leaders. In today's time, the BJP and the Congress need to learn from Vajpayee's political vision and work to make India a better country.