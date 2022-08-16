Today is the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. President Draupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tribute to him by visiting 'Sadaiv Atal' in Delhi. Apart from these, former President Ram Nath Kovind, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal also paid floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Vajpayee. A prayer meeting was also organized on this occasion. It is known that 'Sadaiv Atal' is a memorial of Vajpayee. On this day in the year 2018, Vajpayee died after prolonged illness at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.Vajpayee was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2015.

Vajpayee's Laugh At his Defeat

There are many famous stories related to the life of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. One such anecdote is about the time when he started laughing at his defeat. Yes, it is from 1984. In the Lok Sabha elections that year, Vajpayee stood on a BJP ticket from Gwalior seat. He was competing with Congress candidate Madhavrao Scindia. Atal ji lost that battle. He did not feel sad after losing, but laughed a lot. Atal ji was asked the reason for this laughter, he said, 'I am not sorry for my defeat. I am happy that I stopped the mother-son rebellion from coming on the road. Had I not contested from Gwalior, Rajmata would have contested against Madhavrao Scindia. I didn't want that to happen."

'Dharamputra' Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Rajmata considered Atal ji to be a 'Dharmaputra'. Thus Atal ji had again mentioned the defeat of Gwalior in 2005. He had said in the Sahitya Sabha that history is hidden behind my defeat in Gwalior, which will go away with me. In fact, Vijaya Raje Scindia, the Rajmata of the Scindia gharana of Gwalior and and Atal Bihari Vajpayee worked together since the time of Sangh.Vijaya Raje Scindia considered Atalji as her son of Dharma. Referring to this, Vajpayee had said that he did not want a fight between mother and son.