हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Atal Tunnel

Atal Tunnel is 'longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet', says World Book of Records

The 9.02 km long, strategically significant, Atal Tunnel, that runs under the `Rohtang Pass` was constructed on the Manali - Leh Highway under the challenging conditions of freezing temperatures in extremely difficult terrain. Atal Tunnel was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3, 2020. 

Atal Tunnel is &#039;longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet&#039;, says World Book of Records

New Delhi: Atal Tunnel, named after former Prime Minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has officially been certified by the World Book of Records as the `World`s Longest Highway Tunnel above 10,000 Feet`.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the recognition came during a landmark ceremony on Wednesday in New Delhi. Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, Director General of Border Roads Organisation (DGBR) received the award for the stupendous achievement of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in constructing this engineering marvel connecting Manali to the Lahaul - Spiti Valley.

World Book of Records, UK, is an organisation that catalogues and verifies extraordinary records across the world with authentic certification. Notably, Atal Tunnel was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3, 2020. 

The 9.02 km long, strategically significant, Atal Tunnel, that runs under the `Rohtang Pass` was constructed on the Manali - Leh Highway under the challenging conditions of freezing temperatures in extremely difficult terrain.

Prior to the construction of the tunnel, the highway remained closed during the winter season for six months, isolating Lahaul and Spiti from the mainland. Construction of this tunnel has reduced the distance on Manali - Sarchu road by 46 km and travel time by four to five hours, providing all-weather connectivity on the Manali - Leh axis. 

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Atal TunnelWorld Book of RecordsDefence MinistryAtal Bihari Vajpayee
Next
Story

Hijab row: Holiday in educational institutions brings peace in Karnataka

Must Watch

PT4M55S

Zee Exclusive: Will fulfill the promises made to the public, says Akhilesh Yadav