Atiq Ahmed-Ashraf Murder: SIT Recreates Crime Scene in Prayagraj - WATCH

NEW DELHI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the judicial probe panel constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the sensational murder of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in full media glare and police presence on Saturday night visited Prayagraj on Thursday and recreated the crime scene. The UP Police personnel, SIT officials and the members of the judicial panel visited the crime pot where the two gangsters were shot dead by three shooters while being escorted by the police for a medical checkup at a hospital here.

WATCH: SIT RECREATES MURDER SCENE AT PRAYARAG HOSPITAL

#WATCH | Members of the Judicial Commission recreate the crime scene of the killing of gangster brothers Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf in UP's Prayagraj on April 15, as part of the ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/vVoaSWVaOZ — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

After the killing of the gangsters in police custody, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a judicial probe into the incident. Three-member judicial inquiry committee pertaining to the murder of Atiq Ahmed and his brother will give a report to the UP government in two months. The committee will be headed by Retired Justice Arvind Kumar Tripathi of Allahabad HC, including retired IPC officer Subesh Kumar Singh and Retired District Judge Brijesh Kumar Soni.

#WATCH | Members of the Judicial Commission visited Colvin Hospital in UP's Prayagraj where gangster brothers Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were killed on April 15. pic.twitter.com/ouziUGBsNu — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

Atiq and Ashraf were killed days after Ahmed`s son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh`s Jhansi. Atiq Ahmed was accused in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005, as well as in the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the BSP leader`s murder, in February this year.

Three assailants - Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lavlesh Tiwar - posing as reporters had shot both dead from point-blank range while the gangsters were speaking to the media. Earlier today, three friends of Lovelesh Tiwari, the main accused in the sensational killing of gangsters Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed, were detained by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Uttar Pradesh`s Banda.

"The trio was caught at Banda railway station," officials said. The SIT team has also reached Hamirpur and Kasganj to conduct the further probe, they added.

Raids In Search Of Shaista Parveen

Uttar Pradesh Police, meanwhile, conducted raids in search of Shaista Parveen, wife of Atiq Ahmed, in Kaushambi on Wednesday. "Raids were conducted in search of Shaista Parveen, wife of gangster Atiq Ahmed. A search operation was conducted after receiving information about some criminals hiding. The operation lasted for about 2 hours. A drone camera was also used in the operation. However, the operation did not prove successful today," Samar Bahadur, ASP, Kaushambi told ANI.



Atiq-Ashraf Killed By Three Sharpshooters Posing As Reporters

Atiq and Ashraf were killed by three assailants, who posed as reporters, while the gangsters were being taken for medical checkups at Prayagraj medical college. The killers, identified as Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lavlesh Tiwari, "wanted to become gangsters" and hatched a plot to kill Atiq, sources said. The police said they were in the process of ascertaining if someone else was also involved in the plan to kill Atiq and Ashraf. All three youths were arrested by the police at the scene of the shooting.

Multiple Bullets Fired At Atiq, Ashraf

Atiq was shot at least eight times, with bullet injuries found in his head, neck and chest, according to preliminary results of an autopsy conducted on his body after his sensational murder caught on camera outside a hospital in Prayagraj on April 15. Sources said on Monday three bullets pierced the body of Ashraf, Atiq`s brother, during the shootout that took outside the hospital where the police had taken them for a routine medical check-up. The gangster siblings collapsed on the spot after being shot from near-point-blank range.

According to sources, the initial post-mortem report said Atiq was shot 8 times while Ashraf took 5 bullets. "Of the eight bullets that Atiq took, one hit his head, one his neck, one each on his chest, stomach and waist," sources said. Both Atiq and Ashraf were buried on April 16 at the Kasari Masari burial ground in Prayagraj. According to the initial post-mortem report, Ashraf was shot in his neck, back and waist, with the bullets piercing his body.

Atiq’s Killers Sent To 4-Day Police Custody

A CJM court in Uttar Pradesh`s Prayagraj on Wednesday remanded gangster Atiq Ahmed`s killers to four-day police custody. This comes after the Special Investigation Team filed an application in the court seeking remand for questioning for all three accused.

The district court sent them to 14-day judicial custody on April 16. During the police remand, the police will question the accused about the weapon they used to kill Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on April 15 night, where did they get the weapon from and who gave it to them.

Atiq Ahmed Gang Member Nabbed

The UP police arrested an alleged member of the Atiq Ahmad gang, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, on Wednesday. Asad Kalia, a resident of New Chakia, was arrested by the Kareli police on Wednesday, according to an official statement. Kalia was considered the right hand of Atiq's wife Shaista Praveen, who is wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case and is absconding.

A number of criminal cases, including an attempt to murder and under the Arms Act are pending against Kalia at the Kareli police station, it said.