Atiq Ahmed Being Taken To Prayagraj Again, Says 'They Want To Kill Me'

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday reached the Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat to bring mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. Umesh, who was a key witness in the 2005 killing of then Bahujan Samaj Party legislator Raju Pal, was shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj in February this year. Based on a complaint lodged by his wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered against Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, his wife Shaista Parveen, his two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others.

Atiq Ahmed, however, said that it is not right and alleged that they want to kill him.

#WATCH | "It is not right. They want to kill me," says gangster Atiq Ahmed on being taken to UP's Prayagraj from Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail for production in a murder case. pic.twitter.com/YLJ5WavkX7 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2023

Sabarmati, Gujarat | UP Police reached Sabarmati Jail to bring criminal-turned-politician-mafia Atiq Ahmed from Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj. Police is taking him to Prayagraj under a production warrant after the consent of the court in a murder case. pic.twitter.com/CJ0Zur8lso — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2023

Earlier last month, Atiq Ahmed was brought to Prayagraj from Sabarmati Jail by road for a hearing in a kidnapping case.

An MP/MLA court had held him and two others guilty in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

That was the 60-year-old former Samajwadi Party MP's first conviction even though more than 100 cases have been registered against him.

In 2006, Atiq Ahmad and his aides abducted Umesh Pal and forced him to give a statement in court in their favour. Umesh Pal had registered a complaint in this regard.

In 2019, the Supreme Court directed that Ahmed be shifted to a high-security jail in Gujarat after he was accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and assault of a real estate businessman Mohit Jaiswal while in jail.

Atiq Ahmed has been named in more than 100 criminal cases. Among the most sensational murders in which Ahmed is allegedly involved was that of Raju Pal, the MLA from the BSP who was shot dead in Prayagraj in 2005.

Three arrested for harbouring man wanted in Umesh Pal murder case

Earlier last week, the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested three men who allegedly gave shelter to a man wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case in Uttar Pradesh.

They are accused of aiding Asad, the son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, and harbouring him in the national capital after Umesh Pal's daylight murder on February 24.

Uttar Pradesh Police has also booked Ahmed, his wife Shaista Parveen, and his other son Ali in a forgery case linked to the murder of Umesh Pal.

The FIR was registered last Saturday at Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj police station in which two more persons -- Mohammad Sabir and Rakesh alias Nakesh alias Lala -- have been named.