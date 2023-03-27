UP Police Convoy Carrying Atiq Ahmed To Prayagraj Hits A Cow In MP

New Delhi: The convoy of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, being escorted by Uttar Pradesh police to Prayagraj, on Monday (March 27, 2023) hit a cow in the Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident reportedly occurred around 6:25 AM when the cow was darting towards the road and was hit by the vehicle carrying Ahmed, who is being taken to Prayagraj by the UP police for a court case.

In a video now going viral on social media platforms, the cow is seen falling near the road divider, following which the vehicles stopped for a while before resuming the onward journey.

According to reports, Atiq Ahmed was travelling in the vehicle that hit the cow, which got up after a while and went away.

Meanwhile, his carcade, which entered MP from the Rajasthan border in the morning, hours after it set out from the Sabarmati central jail in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening, has now entered Uttar Pradesh.

It halted briefly at Kharai in Shivpuri district at around 7 AM to enable Ahmed to attend nature's call and then entered UP's Jhansi district at around 9 AM.

Ahmed, a former Samajwadi Party MP, was lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati central jail since June 2019. He was shifted there following a Supreme Court order after he was accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and assault on real estate businessman Mohit Jaiswal while in prison in UP.

Ahmed is named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the recent Umesh Pal murder case.

After Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 killing of then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two security guards were killed in the brazen shooting on February 24, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while speaking in Uttar Pradesh Assembly, had vowed to destroy the mafias.

Two of the accused were shot dead in separate encounters by police on February 27 and March 6.

They Want To Kill Me: Atiq Ahmed Before Being Taken To Prayagraj From Sabarmati Jail By UP Police

Earlier on Sunday, as he stepped out of Sabarmati central jail and was being taken to Prayagraj by UP police, Atiq Ahmed expressed fear that he might be killed.

"Hatya, hatya (murder, murder)," Ahmed told reporters outside the prison while being whisked away in a police vehicle by security personnel.

When some reporters asked him if he feared for his life, he said, "Mujhe inka programme maloom hai... Hatya karna chahte hain (I know their programme... They want to kill me)."

The former SP MP also claimed that his appearance in a Prayagraj court was a just pretext for the police to kill him.

"Court ke kandhe pe rakh ke maarna chahte hain (They want to kill me under the pretext of a court appearance)," Atiq Ahmed said as he was taken towards the van.

In Prayajrag, he will be produced before a court on March 28 when it passes an order in a kidnapping case in which he is an accused.

Earlier this month, he had moved the Supreme Court, claiming there is a "genuine and perceptible threat" to his and his family members' lives and referred to the statement made by Adityanath.

The matter was listed for urgent mention on March 17 but the hearing was adjourned after Ahmed's counsel sought time to file some additional documents.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subrat Pathak had said he would not be surprised if mafia Atiq Ahmed's vehicle overturns like that of gangster Vikas Dubey.

Dubey was gunned down in July 2020 by the Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh police shortly after a police SUV in which he was being brought to Kanpur from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh overturned on a highway. Police claimed that he had tried to flee.