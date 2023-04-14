Atiq Ahmed, His Brother Ashraf Grilled At Dhoomanganj Police Station In UP

PRAYAGRAJ: Uttar Pradesh Police is grilling mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf at the Dhoomanganj Police Station in Prayagraj after Prayagraj Chief Judicial Magistrate court sent them to four-day police custody. The police custody of the duo started from 5 pm on April 13 till 5 pm on April 17. Earlier Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were brought to the CJM Court in Prayagraj on Thursday morning.

The Uttra Pradesh Police chargesheet filed before the court mentioned a recorded statement of Atiq Ahmed. "...I have no dearth of weapons because I have direct connections with Pakistan`s ISI and terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba. Weapons from Pakistan are dropped on the Punjab border with the help of drones and local connection collects them. Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir get weapons from this consignment. If you take me with you, I can help you recover that money and arms and ammunition used in the incident," the chargesheet said citing Atiq.

Meanwhile, Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and his aide Ghulam, both of whom were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in an encounter by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Jhansi on Thursday. Each of them carried a reward of Rs 5 lakhs. The police said that foreign-made weapons were recovered.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting on 'law and order' after the killing of Asad and Ghulam in an encounter. CM Yogi also lauded the 12-member STF team which was involved in the shootout. On March 28, Atiq Ahmed was convicted by an MP-MLA court and sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment in the abduction case of now-deceased Umesh Pal.

Atiq Ahmed and his family came under the scanner in the Umesh Pal murder case. Atiq Ahmed, who has over 100 cases against him over the last 43 years, has been convicted in the same case. Umesh Pal, a key witness to the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party leader Raju Pal and one of his two armed security escorts was shot dead in Prayagraj's Sulem Saray area on February 24. Several rounds were fired and bombs were hurled at Umesh and his gunners.