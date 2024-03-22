New Delhi: Delhi Finance Minister, Atishi Marlena, lashes out at BJP citing concerns around CM Arvind Kejriwal's security at the ED office. On Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, AAP leader & Delhi Minister Atishi said, "It is the first time that a sitting CM has been arrested by Central government. In the country's history, it is the first time that after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, the national convenor of a national party has been arrested. Arvind Kejriwal's arrest is BJP's political conspiracy."

She continued, "If this is not about damaging a level playing field, then what is it?...We hope that today as well Supreme Court will protect democracy in the country...BJP wants that Arvind Kejriwal should not be able to campaign in Lok Sabha elections...We are in touch with INDIA alliance leaders, they have expressed solidarity with Arvind Kejriwal."

On Thursday, Atishi also questioned the timing of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, saying that for two years, neither the CBI nor the ED has found a single penny in two years of investigation.

Describing the arrest of Kejriwal as an assault on democracy, Atishi said that the BJP is aware that Kejriwal is the most popular leader who has the potential to challenge PM Modi in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Raghav Chadha Calls Arrest A 'Conspiracy'

Earlier, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha criticised the arrest of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal saying that the person who gave free electricity to lakhs of families and arranged free bus services for women has been arrested.

The AAP leader claimed that the blessings and love of 135 crore Indians are with Arvind Kejriwal, who, as per the Chadha, 'was arrested under a conspiracy'.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on Thursday night, in which two senior AAP leaders are already in judicial custody.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped.