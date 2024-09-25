Delhi Chief Minister Atishi along with Labour Minister Mukesh Ahlawat on Wednesday notified the price hike of minimum worker wages. During the press conference, she announced an increase in the minimum wages, setting the new rates at Rs 18,066 for unskilled workers, Rs 19,929 for semi-skilled workers, and Rs 21,917 for skilled workers per month.

"I want to notify the increased prices, the minimum wage for unskilled workers will be increased to Rs 18,066, for semi-skilled workers they will be increased to 19, 929, and for skilled workers, it will be increased to Rs 21,917," Atishi said, ANI reporrted.

As per the ANI, currently, unskilled workers receive, Rs 17,494, semi-skilled workers receive Rs 19,279 and skilled workers receive Rs 21,215 per month.

APP leader also called out at the BJP and said that the time of 2016-17, the Delhi govt talked about increasing minimum wages, BJP stopped us.

"Arvind Kejriwal's government has given the highest minimum wages in the country. BJP has always worked against the poor. For example, When the Delhi Government in 2016-17 talked about increasing minimum wages, BJP stopped us. After which the Delhi government brought an order from the court to increase the minimum wage. BJP strongly opposed it but Arvind Kejriwal's government fought and brought a decision in favour of the common people of Delhi." CM Atishi said, as per ANI reports.

"If you look at the minimum wages in BJP-ruled state government they are far less than of Delhi, the minimum wage is probably half of what it is in Delhi. BJP not only gives lower wages in its states but also tries its best to stop it in Delhi," she added.