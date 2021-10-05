हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Assam Hanging Bridge

Atleast 30 students injured as hanging bridge collapse in Assam's Karimganj

Image credit: Pixabay (Representational Image)

Guwahati: Atleast 30 students were injured in an unfortunate incident after a hanging bridge fell down in Assam’s Karimganj district. The horrific incident took place when the students were returning home from school.

As per the media reports, the incident took place in the Cheragi area under Ratabari assembly constituency in Karimganj district on Monday (October 4).

According to the media reports, the hanging bridge on the Singla river is the only connection between the Cheragi area and the village which was being used by the students for many years to reach other areas and schools.

The bridge crumbled when the students of Cheragi Vidyapith High School were trying to cross the Singla river. The locals rushed to the spot and rescued the students from the river soon.

As per the media reports, nearly 30 students were admitted to a nearby hospital who got injured in the incident. The hanging bridge was constructed just three years back.

ALSO READ: 14% Indians in 15-24 age group depressed: UNICEF

