Result 2022: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) is scheduled to declare the result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) July 2022 today, July 29 at 5.00 pm. Candidates can download their results from the official website atmaaims.com.

Here's how to check ATMA Results 2022

Visit official ATMA website- atmaaims.com

Click on ATMA July 2022 result link

Entre your login details and submit

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

The online test was conducted on July 24 from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The AIMS Test for Management Admissions is held three times a year for selection to MBA, PGDM, PGDBA, MCA and other postgraduate management courses and the scores are accepted by about 200 high-ranking institutions across India.