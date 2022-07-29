ATMA Results 2022 DECLARED at atmaaims.com- Here’s how to download

ATMA Results 2022: Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has announced the result of AIMS Test for Management Admission (ATMA) for July session today, July 29 in online mode. On the official AIMS website, atmaaims.com, the ATMA result is presented as a scorecard. Candidates must log in with their PID number and password in order to download the AIMS ATMA July session scorecard. The July session of ATMA 2022 took place on July 24.

ATMA Results 2022: Here’s how to download results

Step 1- Visit the official website of ATMA 2022- atmaaims.com

Step 2- Look of “Candidate login” tab and click on it

Step 3- Now select the ATMA July session 2022 exam date

Step 4- Enter the required login credentials such as ATMA PID and Password and also enter the required captcha code

Step 5- Click on “Login” tab and ATMA 2022 scorecard will appear on computer screen

Step 6- Download and take a printout of ATMA scorecard for future reference

ATMA Results 2022: Details mentioned on scorecard

Candidates name

Roll number of the candidate

Sectional score of ATMA

Overall score of ATMA

Total scaled score of ATMA

ATMA 2022 Exam date

ATMA exam result validation key

The sectional and overall scores are noted on the IMS ATMA 2022 scorecard. Participating institutions will publish their respective ATMA 2022 cutoff on their official websites following the announcement of the ATMA result. Candidates will be shortlisted by the participating colleges based on the ATMA results and required to appear for the next round of the MBA/PGDM admissions screening process.