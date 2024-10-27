'Atmanirbhar Bharat Campaign Becoming A Mass Movement': PM Modi In 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to strengthen the campaign of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' this festive season during his monthly radio program Mann ki Baat on Sunday.

"Self-reliance has not only become our policy, it has become our passion. It was not very long ago, just 10 years ago, when if someone said that some complex technology was being developed in India, many people would not believe it and many would ridicule it," the PM said during the programme.

"But today the same people are amazed to see the success of the country. India, which is becoming self-reliant, is doing wonders in every field," he added.

He further highlighted the technological and scientific advancements of the country by talking about the Major Atmospheric Cherenkov Experiment (MACE) Observatory in Hanle village of Ladakh.

"Now the Self-reliant India campaign is becoming a mass movement. This month we inaugurated Asia's largest 'imaging telescope MACE' in Hanle, Ladakh. It is located at an altitude of 4300 meters...In a place where the cold is less than -30 degrees, where there is even a lack of oxygen, our scientists and local industry have done what no other country in Asia has done. The Hanley telescope may be looking at a distant world, but it is also showing us the power of self-reliant India," the PM said.

The MACE Observatory comprises of the largest imaging Cherenkov telescope in Asia, moreover, being at an altitude of 4300 meters makes it the highest telescope of its kind in the world.

The telescope is built indigenously, in collaboration with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) and other industry partners.

Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary of Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) inaugurated MACE on October 8.

The Prime Minister further urged the citizens to promote the 'mantra of vocal for local' this festive season of Diwali.

Encouraging people to shop locally, he said during the programme, "In this festive season, let us all strengthen this campaign of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. We do our shopping with the mantra of Vocal for Local. This is the new India where Make in India has become Make for the World... We not only have to make India self-reliant but also establish our country as a global powerhouse of innovation."

Notably, multiple potters in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir started crafting eco-friendly earthen lamps in large quantities.

Pottery is one of the oldest crafts in India, and for generations, people have been illuminating their homes with these traditional diyas (oil lamps) during Diwali. The diyas are made from clay and are shaped by pressing a thumb into a ball of clay.

"We have received an order to make 20,000 lamps. We started the work 20 days before Diwali. When Diwali comes, we feel very happy, as we get employment." He added, "It is the season of festivals. Diwali will follow in a few days. We have started preparing earthen lamps (diyas) for Diwali. We are working hard to make them in all sizes - small, medium, and large," a potter, Ram Saroop, told ANI.